Neel Bhattacharya Returns to Zee Bangla with a New Serial, Shyamoupti Mudly to Play the Lead Heroine

Neel Bhattacharya, the talented actor who has won hearts with his performances in ‘Krishnakoli’ and ‘Uma,’ is returning to Zee Bangla with a new serial. While there were speculations about Akshara Majumdar playing the heroine, the latest reports suggest that Shyamoupti Mudly, known for her role in Guddi, will be paired with Neel Bhattacharya in the upcoming serial.

The serial, ‘Amar Songi’ is expected to be a romantic drama in which Neel Bhattacharya plays the lead role. Shyamoupti Mudly, who has previously worked in serials like ‘Chokher Bali,’ ‘Dashi,’ and ‘Guddi,’ will play the female lead. The promo for the serial is expected to be shot this month, and fans are eagerly waiting for the first glimpse of the new show.

Neel Bhattacharya, who has been away from the small screen for quite some time, has been working on web series and movies. His last project, ‘Milkshake Murders,’ saw him sharing screen space with his wife, Trina Saha. Shyamoupti Mudly, on the other hand, has been away from the small screen for a while and was last seen in a music video with Ranjoy, her co-star from Guddi.

The new serial is expected to be a hit, given the popularity of the lead pair. Neel Bhattacharya and Shyamoupti Mudly have a huge following in Bengal, and their chemistry on screen is expected to be a treat for fans. With several new serials starting on Zee Bangla, including ‘Puber Moyna,’ ‘Diamond Didi Zindabad,’ and ‘Malabadal,’ the channel is expected to see a surge in TRP ratings. ‘Malabadal’ has already reached the top five, and ‘Diamond Didi’ is also doing well. However, ‘Puber Moyna’ is struggling to make a mark.

The upcoming serial, Immortal Companion, is expected to change the game for Zee Bangla, and fans are eagerly waiting for the first episode to air. With Neel Bhattacharya and Shyamoupti Mudly in the lead roles, this serial is expected to be a hit, and we can’t wait to see what the future holds for these talented actors.