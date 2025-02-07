Pratiksha Honmukhe Breaks Silence On YRKKH Termination, Link-up With Shehzada Dhami & More

Pratiksha Honmukhe has become a household name since her entry into the entertainment industry. Recently, she bid farewell to the show Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye after completing her seven-month journey as Priyanka. However, the actress has been in the headlines time and again due to the controversies surrounding her debut show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Addressing all the topics, Pratiksha finally broke the silence, talking about her termination, Rajan Shahi, and more.

In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye actress Pratiksha revealed shocking details about all the controversies surrounding YRKKH, link-up rumors with Shehzada Dhami, and more. The actress revealed her experience at the beginning with director Rajan Shahi, and she called her experience ‘very good’ as everything went well, and the producer motivated her to do better.

When asked about what went wrong, leading to her termination, Pratiksha highlighted that she has moved on from her past and has no regrets or issues with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She said, “There is one person who was my director among the three directors: two directors were very nice, and I used to become happy that okay, I will shoot with them today. They will teach me well because, as a newcomer, I wished to be seen on-screen.”

Further, Pratiksha emphasized that one director with whom her rapport was not good. She said, “I don’t know if he didn’t like me or just because I was a newcomer, he used to scold me, but I think there is a very thin line between scolding and humiliating. So, these things used to happen with me on the sets. I used to cry every day, and I used to get anxious that shit. If I did something, I would get scolded back. I used to cry a lot, and everyone has seen that.”

Talking about the fear, Pratiksha shared that she used to shiver, her hands used to get wet, and even after that, she always respected the director and tried her best. But the stress and anxiety took a toll on her, and she used to be ill all the time, and to an extent, she fainted during a dance.

Talking about her termination, Pratiksha highlighted that she was fired in front of the whole unit, which included more than 100 people, and she was not told the reason behind this decision.

Lastly, revealing the rumors of her link-up with Shehzada Dhami, spending time in a vanity van, and focusing less on the scenes, Pratiksha quashed the rumors, revealing that she used to have back-to-back scenes, and if she used to get time to sit with Shehzada, she used to ask him about the scenes and learn about acting, nothing else.

Expressing her view in terminating her because she shared a great rapport with Shahzada, the actress revealed that if she is being removed because she shares a great bond with others, then that is unprofessionalism.