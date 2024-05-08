Rajan Shahi completes 32 years in the industry; has a message for all the negative comments

Producer Rajan Shahi and his production house, Director’s Kut Productions possibly don’t need any introduction as they continue to be pioneers of the small screen and are responsible for some of the most successful shows over the years. Shahi is synonymous with the longest-running Hindi drama show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, which continues to run successfully even today, over 15 years and 4200+ episodes later.

Interestingly, while Shahi is best known for YRKKH over the years, he has also spearheaded some fine projects, as he completed a staggering 32 years in the industry. Shahi, who is usually not vocal about such things recently went on to acknowledge the same as he posted on his Instagram story, where he said, “Proud to be for 32 years in TV industry doing constructive work daily to best of my ability thu thu thu just to all negative comments blessing to all comment”-

As known, apart from YRKKH, Shahi now also has the constant TRP topper, Anupamaa on Star Plus that has been running for almost four years too. For the uninitiated, Shahi has produced an array of TV shows apart from writing and directing selected episodes of his shows.

Today, apart from YRKKH and Anupamaa, Shahi also has the Marathi TV show, Aai Kuthe Kay Karte! which has been running successfully for four and a half years.