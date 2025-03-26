Rajan Shahi On Changing Behavior Of New Actors After Success: “Dimag Kharab…”

Rajan Shahi needs no introduction. The ace producer is currently ruling the TV space with massive hits like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa, which have been entertaining the audience for the last 16 and 5 years, respectively. With his legacy of years, he has witnessed several actors, from newcomers to popular ones. In a recent interview, he spilled beans on the changing behavior of new actors after success.

In a recent interview with Telly Masala, ace producer Rajan Shahi shared his opinion on giving opportunities to new actors and their changing behavior after success. The producer emphasized that since the days of his direction, he has worked with new actors, and from Bidaai to the present, he loves to work with new actors.

Not only that, Rajan highlights that he also likes to bring back veteran actors and those who are not in the market now. Further, the producer says that in today’s time, it has become important to work with actors who have a hunger for acting because “Shows hit hote hai aur actors ka dimag kharab ho jata hai.” So he always wants to work with actors who are hungry for work. And it is very exciting to work with them.

Rajat Shahi’s production house currently has two shows. Anupamaa features Rupali Ganguly, Shivam Khajuria, and Adrija Roy as the lead. In contrast, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata has Rohit Purohit and Samridhii Shukla as the leads.