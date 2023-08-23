Ravi Dubey reflects on 18 remarkable years in industry and his role in "Lakhan Leela Bhargava"

In the ever-evolving world of entertainment, where careers can rise and fall in the blink of an eye, Ravi Dubey stands tall with his enduring talent and terrific dedication. Having recently celebrated a remarkable 18 years in the industry, the actor, known for his versatility and dynamic roles, sat down with IWMBuzz’s Shweta Gupta for an exclusive interview that offered insights into his journey so far and a glimpse into his upcoming project, “Lakhan Leela Bhargava.” With Ravi’s knack for blending humour and wisdom, the conversation was as engaging as his on-screen performances, leaving us eager to learn more about the man behind the roles and the intriguing character he’s set to portray in his latest legal drama.

Ravi Dubey shared his thoughts on completing a remarkable 18 years in the entertainment industry. He began by marvelling at how swiftly time had passed, stating, “Where did 18 years go, it was not even known. Even now, it seems as if 2005 is going on, so it has to be seen from multiple vantage points.”

Ravi emphasized the importance of having both a creative and logistical approach in the industry. He and his wife, Sargun, have now developed a keen eye for scripts thanks to their extensive experience. He mentioned that they have been actively involved in producing projects and expressed their openness to considering scripts from other creators.

When discussing his role in the movie “Lakhan Leela Bhargava,” Ravi Dubey humorously noted, “Because under the beard, I am a very simple man.” He went on to elaborate, saying, “What am I telling? So, it’s no one, I feel, even Sargun says the exact same thing, that I seem to resemble the old Ravi when I have the beard. I don’t know, I think once the beard comes on the face, it doesn’t go away after that.” He amusingly shared an anecdote involving Hrithik Roshan advising him that once a beard is grown, it tends to stick around unless there’s a compelling reason to shave it off.

As for his character in “Lakhan Leela Bhargava,” Ravi Dubey remained tight-lipped about the specifics, encouraging viewers to tune in to the show for the full experience. However, he did hint at the significance of the character’s mother in his life, saying, “So what is that and how will that pan out? It would be better if you watch it in the show, but I can say that the name of Leela Bhargava, the name of his mother is paramount for him. Uski mother ki identity jo hai, that is the most important thing.”

“Lakhan Leela Bhargava” promises to be an enthralling legal drama, showcasing the life of Lakhan, a determined young lawyer determined to overcome all obstacles in his pursuit of success in the city. With Ravi Dubey’s talent and dedication, it’s sure to be a performance to remember, adding another feather to his illustrious cap in the entertainment industry.