Serial Twists Of Last Week (24-30 March): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Mangal Lakshmi, TMKOC, and more

Anupamaa, the Star Plus and Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut television show saw over the last week, a major drama with Raghav reaching Prem and Raahi’s new house and attacking her when she was alone. When Raghav got to know that he had attacked Anupamaa’s daughter, he answered Raahi’s call and informed about her attack to Khyati. Parag and Khyati came rushing and took Raahi to the hospital. Anupamaa was shocked to see her daughter’s condition and was stunned to know that she was deliberately attacked. Prem was also shocked to see Raahi’s state. Anupamaa thanked Parag for helping Raahi to reach the hospital. Parag even gave his blood to revive Raahi. The Kotharis apologized to Prem and Raahi, and even talked to Prem about returning home to his family. Raghav did not want to get out of jail, but was released. Prem and Raahi got bck to the Kothari house. Anupamaa met Raghav’s mother in the temple and identified her to be Raghav’s mother. Anupamaa saw Raghav trying to end his life and stopped him. She made him unite again with his mother. Mohit saved Raahi from a problem on the road. Since he was injured, Prem and Raahi got Mohit home. Khyati was shocked to see Mohit at home. Anupamaa brought Raghav home, which caused a lot of questioning and debates. Motibaa got angry on seeing Raghav at Anupamaa’s place.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut, saw over the last week, a major drama with Armaan and Abhira being called for Manisha’s birthday party. They played a game where Armaan and Abhira protected Ruhi during the ball game. However, Ruhi felt giddy and fainted, which caused tension. She was rushed to the hospital, where it was revealed that Ruhi was pregnant. Armaan and Abhira were extremely happy, but Sanjay asked them to get away and not be a part of their celebration. Armaan developed a worry about the family not accepting their decision, once they knew about Ruhi carrying their child. He wanted to reveal the truth to the family, but Ruhi stopped him. Sanjay got suspicious about the whole thing and started looking for proof. Armaan and Abhira reached the temple to perform the puja of their kid as dhol performers. Vidya saw Armaan and Abhira shopping for a kid and believed that Abhira was pregnant. This created a lot of tension and chaos. Abhira and Armaan decided to end the game and tell the truth to the family. When they were about to tell the truth, Sanjay revealed that Ruhi carried Abhira’s child. There was huge chaos in the house as the reactions to the news were of anger. Ruhi wanted to reveal to Rohit her past act of trying to stop Armaan and Abhira’s marriage.

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile, the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals saw over the last week, a major drama with Reet coming home late to meet the Gurumaa and failing to get her blessings. However, Reet’s efforts to keep the Akhand Paat unaffected when the honey bees attacked the premises were shocking. Reet got injured in the process, and Raghav saved her. Gurumaa blessed Reet with the special prasad and told Sharda that Reet would resurrect Raghav’s life in all ways. Reet and Dhruv continued to worry about Neeta’s health and looked for her son. Raghav got to know about his mother’s illness and got drenched in the rain. Reet brought him inside and took care of him. Raghav later decided to donate his bone marrow to his mother, and as Reet prayed for Neeta’s wellbeing, Raghav reached the hospital to process the surgery. Neeta got better, and soon, Reet realized that Raghav was Neeta’s son. Unnati too told Dhruv about her mother being Neeta. Reet took Raghav to a temple where she asked him to talk out his feelings and why he held resentment for his mother. Raghav had an emotional breakdown as he told her that his mother left them and did not want her kids in her life. Reet could not believe it. Sharda prayed for the death of Neeta but was stunned to know that Raghav gave his bone marrow.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production saw over the last week, a major drama with Jethalal not being able to reach the shop Gada Electronics on time to sign the deal with Mr Hussain. While Hussain waited in the shop, Jethalal eventually took the help of a passenger in a cab when he asked Jethalal to sit inside. However, the guy got out of the cab and never returned. Jethalal was in a problem situation, being forced to pay the amount of Rs 5000/- that the man owed the driver. Jethalal got down the car to draw money from the ATM, and duped the driver and ran away in an auto. Jetha got to his shop where Hussain refused to sign the deal. The problem was resolved when the problem creator arrived in the shop. Later, Mahila Mandal spotted a gunny sack bag kept outside Bhide’s flat. They got to know that Bhide and Madhavi had gone to a temple. With the help of Popatlal, they tried to figure out what was present in the bag. However, Popatlal was pricked by something sharp present in the bag. Soon, they called Chulbul Pandey and the police team arrived with the sniffer dog.

Mangal Lakshmi, the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment saw over the last week, a major drama with Mangal going to the hospital to meet Nysa. She encountered Niketan and tried to nab him. Adit’s timely help rescued Mangal and Niketan was soon caught. Saumya misled Adit’s father and Akshat by calling them out. Their cab was stopped midway by protestors who aimed to threaten Mangal’s family. A mishap happened due to which Adit’s father fell off the cliff and Akshat rolled into the jungle. Saumya tried to kill Akshat but Adit came there. Adit and Mangal spotted Akshat and took him to the hospital. Adit’s father’s whereabouts were not found and the family was upset. Saumya trapped Mangal by letting Adit know of her calling them via message on the phone. Adit blamed Mangal for the mess, while Mangal realized that since her phone was at home, it had to be Saumya who was involved in the mess. During the wedding of Kartik and Jia, Jia went to her audition by putting Radha in her place. Ultimately, Radha got married to Kartik. It was exposed in front of the family, where Kartik questioned Jia’s eagerness to marry him.

Jhanak, the Star Plus television show produced by Magic Moments Motion Pictures saw over the last week, a major drama with Aniruddh expressing his desire to divorce Arshi and marry Jhanak. Laal expressed his wish to divorce Bipasha. The police investigated the case of Arshi’s kid. Arshi met Siddharth in her dance rehearsal. Aniruddh vowed to fight for Jhanak and save her from being framed for their kid’s disappearance. Jhanak was taken to the jail where she was troubled by other jail inmates. With Aniruddh siding Jhanak’s case, Arshi worried whether Jhanak would be left free.

