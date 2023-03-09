Shireen Mirza is an Indian television actress best known for her role as Simran Bhalla in the popular TV series “Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.” The television actress Shireen Mirza has been admitted to the hospital. According to sources, Mirza fainted on the Pyar Ke Saat Vachan – Dharam Patni set and was taken to the hospital. We are awaiting more information regarding the actress’s health.

Check Out The Twitter Post –

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more news updates.