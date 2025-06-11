Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Shireen Mirza Blessed With A Baby Boy; Shares Good News

Happiness has knocked at the door of ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ fame actress Shireen Mirza and her husband Hasan Sartaj. Shireen has shared the good news of the arrival of her first child with her fans on Instagram.

The couple has been blessed with a son. Sharing this lovely news, Shireen wrote, “IT’S A BOY! Alhumdulillah. We are beyond grateful for this beautiful blessing. With Allah’s mercy, our hearts have found a new love. Please keep him in your duas as we begin this incredible journey together”

Let us tell you that in April 2025, Shireen Mirza announced her pregnancy. She shared this news by sharing a cute video on her Instagram, where she was seen flaunting a baby bump in an olive colored dress.

Shireen Mirza married Hasan Sartaj in 2021 in a traditional Nikah in her hometown Jaipur. Recently, Shireen also shared beautiful pictures of her baby shower, in which she and her husband Hasan were seen dancing to the song ‘Koi Mil Gaya’. The celebration was full of love and laughter among the entire family and friends.

Now the couple is very happy and excited with the arrival of their little guest. Shireen and Hasan have shared many beautiful moments of their pregnancy journey with fans on social media.

