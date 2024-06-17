Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Fame Anita Hassanandani Turns’ Water Baby’, Enjoys Her Pool Vacation In Goa

Anita Hassanandani is an actress known for her role “Roshni Sahni” in the TV show “Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum.” Aside from her impressive acting abilities, she is a huge travel enthusiast. Her Instagram feed is full of breathtaking photographs from her global adventures. Anita’s travel trips, which highlight her passion for discovering new cultures, gorgeous landscapes, and breathtaking sights, inspire her fans to embrace wanderlust. Recently, the actress enjoys her vacation in Goa. Here’s a glimpse into her enjoyable getaway:

Anita Hassanandani’s Pool Video-

Anita Hassanandani treated her fans with a glimpse of her poolside fun, sporting a chic yellow and white printed strappy, square neckline, sleeveless bodycon swimsuit. She completed her look with a trendy middle-parted low messy bun hairstyle and a pair of elegant gold ear hoops.

In the video, Anita Hassanandani is seen relishing her day at the luxurious Taj Holiday Village Resort in Candolim, Goa. She shares moments of pure joy as a ‘water baby,’ immersing herself in the pool, basking in the sun, and relishing the refreshing water. Her current getaway reflects a perfect blend of relaxation and leisure, showcasing her love for travel and exploration.

Anita Hassanandani is a popular Indian actress. She enjoys a huge fandom, with 7.5 million followers on her Instagram handle, and always updates her fans about her work, personal life, and fashion-related updates.

