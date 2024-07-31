Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Fame Divyanka Tripathi And Vivek Dahiya Enjoys Their Quality Time In Bhopal, See Photos!

Popular television actress Divyanka Tripathi, best known for her roles in the popular series Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, recently took to Instagram to share delightful pictures of herself and her husband, actor Vivek Dahiya, enjoying a beautiful day. The couple, adored by fans for their on-screen and off-screen chemistry, look relaxed and happy as they spend quality time together in the picturesque city. Take a look at the photos below!

Divyanka Tripathi And Vivek Dahiya’s Unique Day Out In Bhopal-

Divyanka Tripathi recently took to her Instagram to share photos of herself with Vivek Dahiya and her family in her hometown of Bhopal. The couple, known for their love of travel and adventure, seemed to be thoroughly enjoying Bhopal’s serene and charming atmosphere. The pictures beautifully captured the essence of their day out, showcasing the city’s beauty and the couple’s bond and featuring her family.

In the picture, Divyanka Tripathi poses with Vivevk Dahiya and her few family members and explores some of Bhopal’s scenic locations, including its lush gardens, historical landmarks, and beautiful sea view. In several candid shots, Divyanka and Vivek were seen sharing laughs, posing playfully, and simply enjoying each other’s company. Their genuine smiles and affectionate gestures were heartwarming.

By sharing the photos, Divyanka Tripathi wrote, “A day with Bhopalis” with a heart-eye emoji.

