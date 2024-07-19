Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Bears Similarity With The Story Of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein; Claim Netizens

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment recently took a leap and a transition in the storyline, which introduced a new phase in the life of Savi (Bhavika Sharma), the protagonist. It was the life after the death of her husband Ishaan Bhosale. Savi is now shown to be a teacher, living her lonely life. She wants to adopt a baby, so that she gets a reason to smile again. At this juncture, she meets Sai, the little girl who gets attached to her in quick time. Sai and Savi bond well, especially because Sai does not get the needed time and love from her father Rajat (Hitesh Bhardwaj).

Well, netizens who are ardent watchers of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, have in fact, raised a question over this story plot being similar to the yester year Star Plus show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The story of this show draws parallels with that of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

In Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Divyanka Tripathi’s character got attached to the kid Ruhi, and in turn got closer to the character played by Karan Patel. The kid was in fact, instrumental in bringing the two protagonists together.

Now, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin also, has the same storyline wherein Savi and Rajat’s lives are intertwined by the kid Sai’s love for Savi.

Do you also feel this similarity in the story of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin?

Do let us know.