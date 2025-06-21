Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Fame Ruhaanika Dhawan Graduates With Pride – See Here!

Ruhaanika Dhawan is a popular Indian actress. She rose to fame with her performance as a child star in the Star Plus show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Besides being a good actress, she is a good student too. Recently, the 12th board results were announced, and the young star secured an impressive 91% in 12th. And now the actress shared a glimpse from her high school convocation day.

Taking to her Instagram handle today, Ruhaanika shared a video showcasing a glimpse into her convocation day. She beamed with happiness, and the pride in her parents’ eyes can be seen clearly. She wore a casual white top and denim and put on the red convocation robe with the hat, looking cute. Her bright smile and enthusiasm hint at her happiness. From posing with her friends and hugging her family members, Ruhaanika’s convocation day was all about pride, emotional and happy moments.

Click to check out the video

Sharing these visuals, Ruhaanika wrote, “Officially Graduated (high school) class of 2025. Hats off to us! (Literally). The future is bright! Picture abhi baaki hai doston.” Undoubtedly, ‘picture abhi baaki hai’ as a bright future is awaiting for Ruhaanika. The actress, earlier in an interview, revealed that she halted her acting for three years to focus on her studies, and her results paid off her hard work. The actress passed her high school from PRABHAVATI PADAMSHI SONI INTERNATIONAL JUNIOR COLLEGE.

We wish you a very happy and bright future ahead, Ruhaanika.