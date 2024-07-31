Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Fame Aditi Bhatia Gets Snapped With Film Maker Karan Johar; Guess What’s Cooking!

Actress Aditi Bhatia who is even today known for her acting chops in the popular and successful TV show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, in the role of Ruhi Bhalla is happy and in a good space right now!! Yes, we say so, looking at the picture she has put up on social media which is snapped along with ace film-maker Karan Johar of Dharma Productions.

As for Aditi, she has been part of TV shows like Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyaan, Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Comedy Circus, Comedy Nights etc.

On the film front, Aditi is not new to the big screen. She has films like Vivah, Shootout at Lokhandwala, The Train, Chance Pe Dance to her credit. And now if this picture means anything, it will be interesting to see her work in the Dharma Productions banner project.

You can check the picture she posted here.

Courtesy: Instagram

Are you all wondering just like us, if this is a meetup that happened for work? Are you all eager to know more from Aditi Bhatia? Hope she is listening to us here.