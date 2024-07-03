Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Fame Divyanka Tripathi And Vivek Dahiya’s Unbound Love For Gelatos

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are an adorable couple in the television industry. The duo are well-known television actors, most notably for their roles in the popular Yeh Hai Mohabbatein series. Their acting abilities and social media presence are always on point. The couple is enjoying a fantastic holiday in Switzerland, where they shared glimpses of their trip on Instagram. Divyanka recently shared pictures and videos with Vivek Dahiya while enjoying dessert. Let us take a peek at their adventure!

Divyanka Tripathi And Vivek Dahiya’s Dessert Adventures-

Taking an Instagram post, Divyanka Tripathi shared a picture of herself. She looks cute in a beige, purple, and green floral print with a round neckline, puffy sleeves, and a western fit. The actress styles her look with a middle-partition half-up and half-down soft wavy hairstyle, which frames her face well. Divyanka opts for a minimal makeup look with black eyeliner, blushy cheeks, and creamy pink lips and accessories her look with gold and pearl embellishment earrings.

On the other hand, Vivek Dahiya looks handsome in a tangerine collar, a half-sleeve plain T-shirt, and paired with beige pants. The actor styles her look with a beige cap, black-shaded sunglasses, a cool wristwatch, a black shoulder bag, and sneakers. In the first picture, Divyanka Tripathi holds a gelato ice cream with a wafer and opts for a quirky expression close-up picture for the camera. In the second video, Divyanka includes Vivek in the video and says, “Ready for eating gelatos” with a smiling face, and Vivek replies, “Yesss!” In the next appearance, the actress showcases various delicious flavors.

By sharing the post, Divyanka Tripathi wrote, “In the land of gelatos. God please keep your calorie angels sleeping for next 15 days!”

