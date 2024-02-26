Siddharth Bodke and Titeeksha Tawade to get married

Actors Siddharth Bodke and Titeeksha Tawade are getting married today. The duo has known each other for a long time and recently decided to step into the next phase of life as partners. Siddharth was recently seen in Drishyam 2, the successful Ajay Devgn starrer film. He is also known for his role of Jagtap in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. As for Titeeksha Tawade, she is a well-known Marathi actress, having done shows Satvya Mulichi Satavi Mulgi, Vaasthu Rahasya, Tu Ashi Jawali Raha and many more.

The duo got engaged yesterday (25 February), and the marriage is taking place today (26 February). The two of them shared screen space in the show Tu Ashi Jawali Raha.

We at IWMBuzz.com congratulated the couple, and got in touch with Siddharth Bodke who told us, “I am happy to be marrying Titeeksha. We worked together in a show earlier, and now it is exciting to have her as my soulmate. It is a very intimate marriage. We are best friends, we respect each other. It is a beautiful phase for us.”

Both Siddharth and Titeeksha announced their engagement and wedding on their social media profiles. They put up pictures from Haldi and engagement ceremonies, thus seeking the blessings of one and all. They captioned their post, “Forever with my best friend”.

We wish Siddharth and Titeeksha all the very best for their future!!

Happy married life.