Drishyam 2 BTS: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran & others get candid on sets [Photos]

Siddharth Bodke has recently treated fans to a captivating series of behind-the-scenes photos. These images have ignited a viral sensation across the internet, offering a glimpse into the camaraderie and candid moments shared by the film's stellar cast, including Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, and others.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
02 Oct,2023 13:30:54
Drishyam 2 BTS: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran & others get candid on sets [Photos] 857424

For those who have delved into the world of “Drishyam,” the narrative revolves around Vijay Salgaonkar, brilliantly portrayed by Ajay Devgn, and his family as they embark on an extraordinary journey. From attending a Satsang in Panaji to savoring the delectable Pav Bhaji, their adventure culminates with their return home on the eventful 3rd of October. This storyline has given birth to a famous meme that resurfaces annually on the 2nd of October, playfully depicting Vijay stealing Mahatma Gandhi’s 2nd October thunder.

“Drishyam 2,” a cinematic masterpiece starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Akshaye Khanna, Shriya Saran, and Ishita Dutta, was skillfully directed by debutant filmmaker Abhishek Pathak. It’s worth noting that the original film was helmed by the late Nishikant Kamat. In a prior interaction with Hindustan Times leading up to the film’s release, Abhishek Pathak revealed his intention to create a distinctive cinematic experience, setting his version apart from the Malayalam original featuring Mohanlal.

Drishyam 2 BTS: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran & others get candid on sets [Photos]

Drishyam 2 BTS: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran & others get candid on sets [Photos]

Drishyam 2 BTS: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran & others get candid on sets [Photos]

Drishyam 2 BTS: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran & others get candid on sets [Photos]

Drishyam 2 BTS: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran & others get candid on sets [Photos]

Drishyam 2 BTS: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran & others get candid on sets [Photos]

Drishyam 2 BTS: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran & others get candid on sets [Photos]

Drishyam 2 BTS: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran & others get candid on sets [Photos]

Drishyam 2 BTS: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran & others get candid on sets [Photos]

Drishyam 2 BTS: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran & others get candid on sets [Photos]

As for the gripping details of “Drishyam 2,” the story takes a suspenseful turn during a school nature camp. Sam, the son of Inspector General Meera Deshmukh, played by Tabu, secretly records Vijay’s daughter Anju while she showers and attempts to use the footage for blackmail. In a fateful turn of events, Anju accidentally ends up killing Sam. This sets the stage for Vijay, a movie enthusiast and cable TV provider, who ingeniously devises a strategy to train each family member to lie to the police, claiming they were in Panaji on the day Sam went missing, which happens to be the 2nd of October.

“Drishyam 2” continues to captivate audiences with its intricate plot and stellar performances, making it a must-watch cinematic experience.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

