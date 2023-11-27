Exclusive: Kunj Anand and Siddharth Bodke in film Idiots

The film Idiots (tentative name) is being shot presently in Faridabad and Bhopal. The film is produced by Gopal Kanda, Pratima Dutta and Kashish Khan with Vinay Sharma being the Director. The film has a stellar cast and we at IWMBuzz.com have been at the helm giving some newsbreaks on the cast on board the film.

We had written about Rashami Desai being part of the cast. We had also written about veteran actors Ravi Kishan and Vijay Raaz being part of the film’s cast. If you have not read it, you can glance it up here.

Exclusive: Rashami Desai to feature in film Idiots

Exclusive: Ravi Kishan and Vijay Raaz to feature in film Idiots

We now hear of Kunj Anand and Siddharth Bodke playing engaging roles in the film.

As we know, Kunj Anand is known for his portrayals in Abhay, Mumbai Diaries, Haseen Dillruba, Dark 7 White, Your Honor, Crashh. Siddharth Bodke is known for his portrayals in the TV show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and the film Drishyam 2.

We buzzed the actors, but did not get through to them.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

