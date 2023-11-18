Producer Gul Khan returns to writing for TV after two years with Imlie

Star Plus’ popular show Imlie produced by Gul Khan’s 4 Lions Films has been doing well on the ratings chart. The show which recently took the generation leap has sustained well, and the story plot has been winning the hearts of the masses.

An interesting development that we have heard behind the scenes, is that Producer Gul Khan herself has started writing the Story and Screenplay for Imlie for some time now. She was busy writing for her OTT projects for two years. Now, she has gotten back to writing for TV after two years.

As we know, Gul Khan is also a popular Director who takes time out to direct certain episodes and sequences occasionally. But now, she is into writing the story and screenplay for Imlie in a full-fledged manner.

A source tells us, “Gul Khan has earlier written the Story and Screenplay for all the seasons of Aashiqana that aired on Disney+ Hotstar and also her upcoming OTT project, produced by her banner. She was busy writing for her OTT projects. Now, in the recent past, she actively resumed work for Imlie. And this time, she took the onus of writing the Story and Screenplay herself.”

The story of Agastya (Sai Ketan Rao) and Imlie (Adrija Roy) has impressed audiences.

Now, as per the recent ratings, Imlie has moved to the Number 2 slot across GECs on the ratings chart with a TVR of 2.0.

We at IWMBuzz.com hear that the story now is poised to hit the peak wherein the love story of Agastya and Imlie will be slowly introduced.

We buzzed Producer Gul Khan to know more about her storytelling in Imlie, but did not get through to her.

