Exclusive: Rashami Desai to feature in film Idiots

Actress Rashami Desai who has a lot of successful TV shows to her credit like Uttaran, Ishq Ka Rang Safed, Naagin etc and many reality show experiences, is trying to get into the mainframe of Bollywood with interesting roles. We hear that she was recently shooting for a film tentatively titled Idiots. The film is produced by Gopal Kanda, Pratima Dutta and Kashish Khan with Vinay Sharma being the Director.

The film we hear, had an outdoor shoot in Faridabad and Bhopal.

Rashami is a talented actress, having made inroads in the OTT field too. In TV, she has been part of Bigg Boss, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Comedy Nights with Kapil, The Khatra Khatra Show etc.

She has been part of all the genres possible, and has done challenging roles in her career.

As per a reliable source, “Rashami will be seen in a very endearing role in this film.”

We buzzed Rashami but did not get through to her.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

