‘Nobody is dying in Anupamaa’, clarifies Producer Rajan Shahi on reports about Choti Anu’s death

The new promo of Star Plus and Rajan Shahi’s Anupamaa, has indeed raised the curiosity of the audiences. The new promo of this popular show produced by Director’s Kut shows a totally new ambience set abroad, where Anupamaa is seen handling the duties of being a waitress at a restaurant. And this has given rise to speculations related to the big highpoint that will force Anupamaa to leave her family behind and settle abroad, all alone.

Recently, there was a media report that stated that the big twist would happen in the tale with the death of Choti Anu. The report mentioned that this unexpected demise of Anu will lead to the separation of Anuj and Anupamaa.

Also, the manner in which the new promo has come out has sent shockwaves amongst viewers and they wonder what has gone wrong in Anupamaa’s life that has left her in this dire state.

Courtesy: Instagram

We at IWMBuzz.com reached out to Producer Rajan Shahi to know about the reported demise of Choti Anu to which the Producer replied saying, “Nobody is dying in Anupamaa. Things on the story front are in process. But this is false news.”

Well, we wonder what will happen now!! Are you all glues to Anupamaa?

Only time will tell about the next big setback in Anupamaa’s life.