Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (13 – 19 November): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more

Anupamaa, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut over the last week saw a shocking incident happen during the festivities wherein both Dimpy and Anu were to fall. Anupamaa held Dimpy while she did not try to save Anu. Anu was saved by Malti Devi. Malti Devi created a big ruckus out of it, after which Anupamaa had to apologize to her daughter. Vanraj decided to go to the rehabilitation centre to get mentally fit. Dimpy was found having a conversation with Tapish during the festive celebrations, and this did not go down well with Baa. Baa objected to Dimpy’s closeness with young men soon after the death of her husband. Dimpy revolted, telling Baa that she would not live in the house if she was not allowed to work and do whatever she wanted. Baa while fighting fainted. The doctor was called, who told the family that Baa’s BP had shot up. Anupamaa stayed at the Shah house to take care of Baa.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut over the last week saw the return of Rohit Poddar, the youngest in the family from abroad. Soon, Dadisa and Vidya’s attention turned towards Rohit, and they showered their love on him. Armaan wanted to call Ruhi, but her number was stuck with Rohit accidentally. Meanwhile, Sanjay won yet another case, which meant that the culprit Madhav nabbed, was proved innocent. This started a debate in the house. Armaan butted in and told Sanjay that they won the case, but justice was not served. This angered Dadisa and she yelled at Armaan. She opened up his wounds of the past by mentioning her mother who was in love with Madhav. Dadisa talked about how her mother cheated on her family and how she got Madhav married to Vidya. Armaan later snubbed Dadisa by telling that his mother died a dignified death. Dadisa’s statement that she got remembered of Armaan’s mother every time she saw him, hurt Armaan. He cried but was consoled by Vidya. Later, when Ruhi was expecting Armaan to call or meet her, Rohit went to the Goenka house with sweets. This was not liked by Ruhi who longed to meet Armaan.

Kundali Bhagya, the Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms saw over the last week, big drama with Preeta being beaten by goons and falling unconscious. While Shaurya and Rajveer fought with the goons, Kavya took an unconscious Preeta to the room. While all in the Luthra family got caught again, Preeta regained her consciousness. She saw Shaurya injured and rushed to nurse his wounds. Preeta later, wanted to go out and help the other family members. But Shaurya stopped her as he was worried for Preeta’s safety.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the Sony SAB show produced by Neela Telefilms saw over the last week, the Gokuldham residents wishing to see the return of Daya right on time to celebrate Diwali. Bhide and Tapu Sena were involved in a fight when accidentally Tapu threw water at Bhide. Bhide stopped them from wasting water. Jetha met a customer who suffered from similar problems as his wife too did not want to get back to her husband’s house. Nathu Khakha, Bagha and Jetha tried contacting Sundar to know about Daya. Jetha asked a person to go and meet Daya and make him talk to her on phone. Nattu Khakha tried contacting Sundar from an unknown number. Jetha, meanwhile, planned to go to Ahmedabad and get Daya back.

Chand Jalne Laga, the Colors show produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions saw over the last week big drama with Soni being angry at her daughter Ananya’s wedding being called off. Soni felt that Tara was responsible for her daughter’s misery and vowed to end the chapter of Tara and her father during Diwali. Meanwhile, Tara tried to instil confidence in Ananya who was upset after her marriage was called off. Palash on the other hand, wanted to seek revenge. He kidnapped Badshah so that he could avenge both Deva and Tara. When Deva got a call from Palash asking him to come and meet him, Tara joined hands with Deva. Palash asked Deva to apologize to him. Later, Palash trapped Deva and Tara in a deep freezer in which they had to spend the whole night. Tara got shivers and could not manage the freezing temperatures. Deva was concerned for her and even gave his jacket.

Teri Meri Doriyaann, the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment saw over the last week, Angad and Sahiba travelling to Mumbai to take delivery of the costliest diamond that Angad bought. However, in Mumbai, Angad came across many situations where various people addressed him as Sunny Sood. The mess was so much that a person entered their room thinking it was Sunny’s room. The hotel authorities were also spying on Angad for a reason. Seerat in the meanwhile, met a mysterious person who asked her to do some task. Sahiba and Angad ended up fighting as Sahiba talked about their relationship. Later, Sahiba decided to confess her love before Angad. She dressed up in a Maharashtrian get-up and danced before Angad in the beach ambience. However, her confession was halted when goons attacked Angad thinking him to be Sunny Sood. The worst happened when someone else took delivery of the diamond in place of Angad. Later, the company lodged a complaint against Angad for which he was arrested.

