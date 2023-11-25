Exclusive: Ravi Kishan and Vijay Raaz to feature in film Idiots

Senior actors Ravi Kishan and Vijay Raaz were presently seen shooting together for their next film. Tentatively titled Idiots, the film is produced by Gopal Kanda, Pratima Dutta and Kashish Khan with Vinay Sharma being the Director. The film had an outdoor shoot in Faridabad and Bhopal.

We at IWMBuzz.com have earlier written exclusively about Rashami Desai being part of this film. If you have missed reading it, you can read it here.

Exclusive: Rashami Desai to feature in film Idiots

We now hear of Ravi and Vijay playing integral roles in the film. As we know, both actors need no introduction. They are very popular for the baggage of work they have done.

Ravi Kishan was recently seen in the Akshaya Kumar film Mission Raniganj. Vijay Raaz was seen in Dream Girl 2, and Aankh Micholi.

We buzzed the actors but did not get through to them.

