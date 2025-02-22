Subha Rajput and Ram Yashvardhan Share Their Thoughts On Maha Shivratri

Subha Rajput, essaying the role of Shakti, shares, “Being part of Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyag Tandav is a blessing beyond words. The love and devotion the audience has showered upon the show make this journey even more fulfilling, and I feel privileged to bring a story so deeply rooted in our culture and spirituality to life. Maha Shivratri is a time for devotion, gratitude, and introspection. It’s always been about detaching myself from the world’s chaos and connecting with Mahadev’s presence through chanting and meditation. This year, for Maha Shivratri, our show unfolds a divine moment—Minakshi and Sundar’s sacred wedding. It’s a union of two souls and a beautiful reflection of Shiv and Shakti’s eternal bond, striking a cosmic balance of power and grace. This track’s grandeur, devotion, and spiritual depth make it the perfect tribute to Lord Shiva on this auspicious occasion. May this Maha Shivratri bring us closer to the path Mahadev has destined for us. Om Namah Shivaya!”

Ram Yashvardhan, portraying the character of Shiv, expresses, “I’ve been a devotee of Lord Shiva all my life, but portraying him on screen has been the greatest honor and spiritual experience I could ever ask for. The love that Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyag Tandav has received from the audience is overwhelming, and I feel very grateful for the chance to embody Mahadev in all his glory. Maha Shivratri is a celebration of transformation, a night of surrender, and a reminder that destruction often paves the way for renewal. Every year, I immerse myself in Shiv bhajans, reflecting on his teachings and praying for his energy to guide me. This year feels extra special as our show brings to life the grand wedding of Minakshi and Sundar—an event that signifies the celestial union of Shiv and Shakti. I hope the viewers feel the divine energy woven into this story and experience the spiritual depth it carries. Om Namah Shivay…”