Top 5 TV Serial News September 4: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Tumm Se Tumm Tak, And Kumkum Bhagya

Today, September 4, the television world has seen interesting shake-ups from show’s spoilers, celebrities reacting to the Punjab flood, TRP ratings, and more. Check out the top five TV series, including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Tumm Se Tumm Tak, and Kumkum Bhagya.

1) Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler

In the upcoming episode of the StarPlus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (YRKKH), produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut Productions, you will see Abhira’s intersection with Jalebi Bai. However, the situation turns upside down as Abhira’s actions prompt the jailer to punish her. She will be shifted to solitary confinement with no light, water, or even food. Here, she will lose all her confidence and become very weak.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Abhira forced into solitary confinement; gets panic-stricken amid darkness

2) Anupamaa Tops TRP Chart Again

The StarPlus show Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly, Adrija Roy, and Shivam Khajuria in the main roles, has yet again topped the TRP chart and secured an impressive 2.4 TVR. The next on the chart is Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, which jointly stand at number 2 with a 2.0 TVR.

3) Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor Dilip Joshi Is The Highest-paid Actor In The Show

According to News18 reports, actor Dilip Joshi, who portrays the iconic character ‘Jethalal’, is the highest-paid actor in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He reportedly earns up to 1.5 to 2 lakhs per episode. He has been with the show since the launch and continues to win hearts.

4) Tumm Se Tumm Tak’s Sharad Kelkar Pens Heartfelt Note On Punjab Flood

The Punjab flood this year has caused major destruction. Sharing his heartbreaking feelings for the affected and asking others to pray, the Tumm Se Tumm Tak actor Sharad wrote, “Feeling heartbroken seeing what’s happening in Punjab right now. My prayers are with every family affected by the floods.

Punjab has always shown us what strength really looks like, and I know that same spirit will help everyone rise again. Sending love, hope, and courage to you all. #prayforpunjab.”

5) Kumkum Bhagya’s Shoots Last Episode Today

Zee TV’s longest-running show, Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, is set to go off-air soon. Starring Pranali Rathod and Namik Paul in the lead roles, the show is shooting its last episode today. After 11 successful years, the show is set to end on September 14.

