TV Actresses-Turned-Influencers Jannat Zubair and Avneet Kaur Shine on the Global Stage with Tom Cruise Moment

The two TV actresses-turned-global influencers recently made headlines after sharing their surreal moment with none other than Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise, proving that their journey from daily soaps to international recognition is nothing short of phenomenal.

Jannat Zubair, known for her roles in shows like Phulwa and Tu Aashiqui, posted a dazzling selfie with Tom Cruise on Instagram, captioning it: “One selfie with Tom Cruise = Lifetime bragging rights. Somebody pinch me!!!”The post instantly went viral, racking up thousands of likes and comments. The image captured a star-struck moment and symbolized just how far Jannat Zubair has come—from Indian television to rubbing shoulders with international icons.

Not far behind, Avneet Kaur, who rose to fame with shows like Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga and later transitioned into films and content creation, also shared a photo with the Hollywood legend. She captioned her picture: “Namaste mere aur Mr. Cruise ki taraf se poore India ko. Great to see you again @tomcruise.”With grace and charm, Avneet Kaur not only represented Indian youth on a global stage but also extended a warm cultural greeting that resonated with her fans and followers.

Both influencers have built massive digital followings over the years and are now seen at some of the world’s most exclusive events, from fashion weeks to movie premieres.

What stands out is how Jannat Zubair and Avneet Kaur have successfully navigated the transition from traditional television to global influencer status. Through consistent content, cross-cultural appeal, and a strong connection with their audience, they are recognized on platforms far beyond Indian borders.

This moment with Tom Cruise is more than just a celebrity selfie—it’s symbolic of a new era where Indian digital stars are breaking into international spaces and making their presence felt in the global entertainment ecosystem.