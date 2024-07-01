TV News: Bhagya Lakshmi Aishwarya Khare’s Pool Vacation, Nia Sharma Upset With A Girl Calling Her Chudail To Jasmin Bhasin’s GRWM Video

Bhagya Lakshmi Fame Aishwarya Khare’s Pool Vacation

Bhagya Lakshmi Fame actress Aishwarya Khare shared a video and photo from her monsoon vacation. In the video, the actress chills inside the pool and embraces beautiful nature. At the same time, the photo features the actress holding an umbrella with her free-spirited vibe.

2) Charu Asopa & Rajeev Sen Family Get Together With Daughter

Rajeev Sen posted an adorable video on his Instagram handle. In the video, the couple enjoys quality time with their daughter, Ziana. The cutest thing was Rajeev and Ziana’s bond while they were enjoying their ride in the car, and Charu couldn’t stop smiling.

3) Palak Sindhwani’s Get Ready With Me Video

Showcasing her fashion sense and makeup skills, Palak Sindhwani shares a get-ready-with-me video. The actress drastically transforms beautifully from wearing a white shirt to glamming up in a sizzling multi-colored bodycon. With her minimalistic makeup and accessories, she looks wow.

4) Jasmin Bhasin’s Get Ready With Me Video For Her Birthday

Taking to her Instagram handle, Jasmin shared a video of herself showcasing a glimpse of how she got ready for her special day. Wearing a beautiful pink mini dress to enjoy a romantic dinner with Aly Goni, Jasmin undeniably celebrated her 34th birthday with full enthusiasm.

5) Surbhi Jyoti Chilling With Girl Gang

Enjoying the weekend vibes, Surbhi Jyoti called all her girlfriends for a special dinner date. She tried some yummy cakes with her girl gang and posed for a fun photo, flaunting her big smile.

6) Divyanka Tripathi And Vivek Dahiya’s Paragliding Adventure.

Taking to their Instagram handles, Divyanka and Vivek shared a glimpse of their adventurous paragliding experience. The couple looks happy and enthusiastic about the new adventure. With their travel journeys, the duo serves ‘couple’ goals.

7) Karan Kundrra And Tejasswi Prakash’s Romantic Moments

Treating their fans to their adorable chemistry, TejRan, aka Tejasswi and Karan, dropped a photo where the actor hugs the Naagin 6 actress amidst the chaos of the world. At the same time, the other photo shows Karan’s reunion with Rajiv Adatia and Ranvijay Sinha.

8) Nia Sharma Gets Upset When A Girl Calls Her Chudail

Suhagan Chudail actress Nia Sharma shared a video of a little girl calling her chudail, which upsets her. But in the end, the little girl called Nia ‘Niu Didi’ is very adorable, winning our hearts and making up Nia’s mood. She also enjoyed a fun time playing with the doll and little girl behind the scenes.