Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Favourites Rohit Purohit, Samridhii Shukla, Garvita Sadhwani Much-Anticipated Video To Be Out Soon; Check Details

Director’s Kut has been teasing audiences and netizens with a social media post wherein the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Rohit Purohit, Samridhii Shukla and Garvita Sadhwani, are enjoying a chat session where probably they are being grilled. The pictures from the session have made viewers curious on the amazing interactions to take place in the session and its contents. Director’s Kut provided a glimpse into what can be expected, and with all that we have seen, it seems to be a lively joke session with questions and answers.

Samridhii and Garvita are seen twinning in a white short bodycon dress while Rohit is seen in a white T-shirt, green denim shirt and pants.

The session seems to be one funny watch for sure!! We can see the trio answering funny questions. Rohit is seen giving out interesting one-liners like ‘ Jisko Chahunga haraoonga’, ‘gaddar nikle’ etc.

You can check out the video here.

Are you all ready to watch the entire video? We are sure it will be a blast for the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fans.