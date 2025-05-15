Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Luv-Kush Twins Shubh & Shresth Score 94% in Boards

The twins Shubh and Shresth, who play the role of Naira and Kartik’s twin sons Luv-Kush in Star Plus’ popular show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, are now topping not only in acting but also in studies. Both recently shared their 10th board results on Instagram and surprised everyone.

Shub and Shresth posted their twin photo with a funny caption and wrote, ‘Twins be like: Same face, same marks – 94% in 10th Boards! Honestly, we didn’t copy (promise ), just twin telepathy doing its thing!’

Both further told that balancing shooting and studies was not easy.

‘Juggling acting gigs and textbooks was a serious challenge — but hey, we did it!’

He gave the credit for this success to his parents, ‘Huge thanks to Mumma & Daddy for the pressure + pampering combo! And midnight coffee did the magic!’

He also thanked his teachers from Seven Square and Biyani’s, who kept guiding him throughout this journey.

Our teachers from Seven Square & Biyani’s legends who turned chaos into clarity!’

At the end of the post, he also thanked his friends and family, ‘Thanks for cheering us on (and not letting us nap too long)’

And also wrote, ‘Much love, Sadar Pranam Jad, and extra sweets on us today!’

Shubham and Shresth have proved that if there is hard work and dedication, then no talent is left behind, neither acting nor studies!