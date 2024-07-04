Nikki Tamboli Crosses All Limits Of Boldness In Top And Skirt, Checkout

Bigg Boss fame Nikki Tamboli is known for her fashion sense. With her out-of-the-box collection, she often leaves fans in awe of beauty. Her fashion is all about bold, sartorial, risky and masterpiece outfits, making the onlookers surprised with her grace and attitude to carry any ensemble effortlessly. And if you think she has done it all, then you are wrong because in the latest pictures the diva crosses all the limits of boldness with her stunning top and skirt look. Let’s check out the photos below.

Nikki Tamboli’s Bold Photoshoot

Taking to her Instagram handle, Nikki dropped some captivating bold photos from her latest photoshoot. In the images, she makes the onlookers wow with her picturesque figure and bold fashion. She wore a black tube top paired with a low-waist long beige skirt showcasing her long abdomen and slim curves. While the visible bikini bottom strap crosses all the limits of boldness.

But wait, that’s not all, as Nikki elevates her bold look with her minimalistic yet attractive makeup and hairstyle. She leaves her hair open, styled in waves, giving her a bouncy and bold appearance. While the dewy makeup base with shiny eyes and glossy pink lips add an extra dose of glamour. Nikki channels her inner charm in striking poses. Her playful game in front of the camera makes us fall for her.