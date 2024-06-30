Ananya Panday Vs. Sanjana Sanghi: Whose Look Bewitching In Monotone Co-ord Set?

Ananya Panday, the star of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, and Sanjana Sanghi, known for her role in Kadak Singh, are not just actresses but also fashion icons. Their fashion choices reflect their individuality, and they always take every chance to make a style statement. This time, Ananya and Sanjana are up for a fashion battle in a stunning co-ord set. Let’s delve into their latest fashion choices.

Ananya Panday And Sanjana Sanghi’s Co-ord Set-

Ananya Panday

Ananya looks gorgeous in a co-ord set for the Swarovski event. The outfit features a black strappy square neckline, bust-fitted bralette, a matching color lapel collar, full sleeves blazer and matching high-waisted skirts, creating a glam and playful look. Ananya’s choice of a middle-partitioning wavy hairstyle, and her accessories-a diamond studded necklace, a ring, and ear studs-all add to the fun and excitement of her look.

Sanjana Sanghi

Sanjana looks stunning in a co-ord set with elegant tones. She chooses an emerald green V-neckline, sleeveless, black buttons featuring vest designs that highlight her figure while her matching high-waist tight flared hemline pants maintain a classy and polished appearance. Sanjana’s choice of minimal makeup with a brown eyeshadow, and creamy matte lips, along with her middle-partition high ponytail hairstyle, exudes a sense of sophistication. She accessories her outfit with black ear studs and rings, adding a touch of elegance to her look.

Both actresses bring their unique charm to the monotone co-ord set trend, making it difficult to choose one over the other. It ultimately depends on whether you prefer Ananya’s playful and vibrant style or Sanjana’s chic and elegant style.