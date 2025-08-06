Sanjana Sanghi Shines at Awards Ceremony with Stunning Fashion Statement

Sanjana Sanghi recently captivated her audience at an awards ceremony, showcasing her distinctive sense of style and celebrating her love for fashion. In her latest Instagram post, she reflected on her journey from being a tomboy to embracing the glamour of red carpets. Her caption reads, “For a girl who was a tomboy growing up, and still takes to denims and an easy shirt every chance I get, I’ve enjoyed cleaning up for red carpets just as much over the past few years.”

She elaborated on her appreciation for fashion, stating, “It always feels like a form of self-expression, a celebration of the artistic brilliance of our incredible designers, and the coming together of brilliant creative minds to create each look.” With a playful tone, she added, “Fashion is fun, and fashion is pain hehe.”

Sanjana donned a striking black off-shoulder gown that showcased a structured, corset-style bodice, beautifully accentuating her figure. The gown transitioned into a sheer skirt adorned with intricate, sparkling floral embroidery, which added a delicate and glamorous touch to her overall look.

To complete her elegant ensemble, she chose sparkling high-heeled shoes and opted for subtle, shimmering diamond jewelry, including a bracelet and a ring that enhanced her sophistication. Sanjana styled her hair sleekly in a high ponytail, and her polished makeup emphasized glowing skin and defined eyes, perfectly capturing the sophisticated vibe of her outfit.

With her stunning appearance and thoughtful reflections on fashion, Sanjana Sanghi clearly demonstrated her unique blend of personality and style, making her a standout at the event.