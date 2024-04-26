“Those who know me are well aware of my passion and belief in education,” – Sanjana Sanghi

Sanjana Sanghi has been in pursuit of creating a better world and her dedication towards empowering has been applaudable. As a UNDP Youth Champion, she has garnered widespread admiration, making a mark on audiences not just with her acting talent but also with her noble humanitarian work.

Now, the actress has added another feather to her cap as she becomes the brand ambassador for SPACE India. Sanjana’s deep-seated commitment to education and knowledge aligns perfectly with this association.

Sharing her excitement about embracing a new role, Sanjana Sanghi expressed, “Those who know me are well aware of my passion and belief in education. This opportunity to advance it further through a partnership with SPACE India feels like destiny. I believe our collaboration will usher in a wave of positive change in education.”

In addition to Sanjana Sanghi’s role as brand ambassador for SPACE India, her partnership extends to SPACE Arcade also, a company dedicated to providing a comprehensive range of Astronomy and Space science-related equipment and products. Apart from her humanitarian work, Sanghi was last seen in Kadak Singh opposite Pankaj Tripathi, and Dhak Dhak co-starring Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Dia Mirza. She received a lot of love for both of these projects.

She is said to be in talks with several filmmakers and there will soon be an update on a project.