Fans mourn Sushant Singh Rajput as ‘Dil Bechara’ completes 4 years; Sanjana Sanghi pens a note for him too

Today marks a day everyone remains to be bittersweet about, more so bitter. It marked the digital release of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film, Dil Bechara before he tragically passed away over a month ago on June 14, 2020.

Thus, the emotions were high when the film released and while it was received well, people couldn’t help but look at how fabulous and natural Rajput was on-screen.

Now, it has been four years since it happened but fans haven’t gotten over it and neither has actress Sanjana Sanghi, who made her debut with the film. Marking the day today, Sanghi penned an emotional note saying, “4 years to this most special day.

A day for me to reflect on the unbelievable journey thus far, and immerse myself in nostalgia.

Can never be grateful enough for the boundless love you have all given Dil Bechara and Kizie Basu, always and always.

Can never be grateful enough for the excitement I feel in my heart to be given this opportunity to entertain you all.

Thank you. A million times over

Miss you Sush.”-

Parallely, fans of Rajput couldn’t help but remember him and mourn him being incredibly emotional about it-

Dil Bechara is a film that will forever remain etched in everyone’s hearts, and one doesn’t know if the mystery of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death will lead to an answer or not, it will remain a film and a perform to remember.