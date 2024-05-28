Take Summer Style Inspo From Malavika Mohanan And Sanjana Sanghi In Western Dress For Trendy Look

Western summer staple dresses are gaining popularity among women. The comfort and style they offer are unmatched. Actresses Malavika Mohanan and Sanjana Sanghi, known for their unique fashion sense, are perfect examples of how to rock western outfits with ease and grace. Let’s delve into their style and get some summer fashion inspiration:

Malavika Mohanan And Sanjana Sanghi’Sanghi’sn Dresses Appearance-

Malavika Mohanan In White Dress

Malavika Mohanan’s summer style is all about effortless chic. Her choice of western dresses, with their white flowy silhouettes and lightweight fabric, is perfect for staying cool in the summer heat. The red polka-printed deep neckline skater dress adds a playful touch. She keeps her accessories minimalistic, allowing the dress to take center stage. A pair of hoop earrings and rings add a subtle elegance. Her natural makeup with pink lips and beachy waves hairstyle complete the fresh and radiant summer look.

Sanjana Sanghi In Orange Dress

Sanjana exudes femininity and romance, making her a perfect inspiration for summer dresses. Choose dresses with flowy fabrics, collars flared full sleeves, and buttons featuring flared layered mini dresses that embody the romantic spirit of summer. Opt for dresses with delicate details like ruffles for added charm. Pair your dress with dainty accessories such as ear hoops, layered necklaces, and black sunglasses for bohemian flair. Keep your makeup fresh and dewy with soft pink cheeks and lips for that ethereal summer glow.

Drawing inspiration from Malavika Mohanan and Sanjana Sanghi’s western dress looks, you can create trendy summer outfits perfect for any occasion.

