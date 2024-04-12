Sanjana Sanghi reunites with AR Rahman as they reminisce ‘Rockstar’ days when she was a little girl

Actress Sanjana Sanghi has managed to create an impact with her powerful performances in Kadak Singh and Dhak Dhak in the recent memory. As audiences eagerly await her next, the actress surprised her fans with a heartwarming reunion with A.R. Rahman, the musical legend behind her first film, Rockstar, and her debut as an adult leading actress in Dil Bechara.

It so happened that the actress attended the premiere of Netflix’s Amar Singh Chamkila, where she shared a heartwarming reunion with the musical maestro A.R. Rahman.

Sharing the special moment on her social media, the actress expressed, “From Mandy to Kizie – to be guided under our maestro @arrahman ‘s musical mystical light has been one of the greatest honours & joys of my life ❤️✨ #ForeverAFangirl

https://www.instagram.com/p/C5pyhTgSlOa/?igsh=aTloaDByZWR5Mnox

And here’s to yesterday night, these magical moments witnessing @imtiazaliofficial ‘s mesmerising depiction of #AmarSinghChamkila ‘s might 🥹”

Interestingly, Rockstar was Sanjana’s debut Hindi film, where she was just 14 years old and collaborated with Ranbir Kapoor and Imtiaz Ali for a pivotal role in the film. Since then, Sanjana debut as a grown-up with Dil Bechara which was Sushant Singh Rajput’s posthumous release and earned immense acclaim.

It definitely seems like a full circle moment for her where she attended the premiere of Amar Singh Chamkila that is an Imtiaz Ali directorial and AR Rahman musical, now as a grown-up actor with a few films to her credit.

She also appeared in Woh Bhi Din The recently, where she played the role of Malaika aka Milky.