Style War: Esha Gupta vs. Sanjana Sanghi: Who Slays the Jacket Set Better?

Bollywood beauties Esha Gupta and Sanjana Sanghi are true fashion slayers. The actresses are not just raising the standard for hotness on Instagram with their most recent looks, but also captivating their audience with their stunning appearances in fashionable jacket sets. Let’s take a closer look at their gorgeous fashion choices.

Esha Gupta and Sanjana Sanghi’s Jacket Set Appearance-

Esha Gupta

Esha dressed in an off-white floral printed collar, full sleeves tucked shirt, high-midriff fitted pants, and a black lapel collar, full sleeves jacket for her Instagram photo shoot. She poses in a sophisticated manner, displaying her toned physique. She completes her gorgeous look with dewy makeup and glossy peach lips. She chose side-parted, wavy open tresses. She completes her look with silver earrings, rings, a brown wristwatch, a white mini bag, and printed stilettos.

Sanjana Sanghi

Sanjana Sanghi wore a black deep U-neckline basic shirt tucked into black leather pants, teamed with a beige black lined border lapel collar, full sleeves, and length jacket that was completely coordinated. Sanjana donned a middle-parted straight hairstyle and kept her makeup simple, with soft eyeshadow, black eyeliner, and creamy lips. The actress opted for stunning gold ear hoops and black leather shoe heels to complete her look.

Both actresses, Esha Gupta and Sanjana Sanghi, undoubtedly bring their unique flair to the jacket set, showcasing their individual fashion sensibilities. Their distinct styles are sure to intrigue and inspire fashion enthusiasts and followers of Bollywood fashion.

