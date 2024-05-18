From Exploring City to Mirror Selfies: Dive into Sanjana Sanghi’s Beautiful Evening in Brooklyn!

Sanjana Sanghi is a stunning actress and model who appears in Hindi films. She made her acting debut as a child artist in 2011 with the film Rockstar. However, she rose to prominence in the film Dil Bechara, where she played the lead alongside the late Sushant Singh Rajput. Not only does she have acting ability, but she is also an avid Instagram user. She was continually sharing work updates, fashion, and travel posts. This time, she is spotted having fun while spending her evening in Brooklyn. Take a look at the pictures below-

Sanjana Sanghi’s Evening Time in Brooklyn-

The actress posted a picture series on Instagram as she explored various places. In the first picture, she shows her city view with a sea appearance as she opted for a cute smile picture. In the second picture, she has delicious cheesy food as an evening snack and is captured in a candid pose. In the third picture, the actress revealed her all-black jacket set outfit and showcased her big building appearance in the background.

In her final appearance, she captured a stunning mirror selfie, showcasing her beauty and style. The monochrome portrait pictures she shared, elegantly placed on a wall, added to the aesthetic appeal of her Instagram feed. Lastly, she took a mirror selfie picture showcasing her stunning appearance.

