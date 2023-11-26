Sanjana Sanghi Feels ‘Honoured’ To Unveil ‘Kadak Singh’ At IFFI Goa, Check Out

Sanjana Sanghi is a gorgeous Bollywood actress who rose to fame with her stint in Dil Bechara alongside the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. And with her impactful performances, she is getting new projects. And now, with her upcoming movie ‘Kadak Singh’, she is making buzz. However, the first time her film was presented to the audience at IFFI Goa, she expressed her gratitude.

Sanjana Sanghi took to her Instagram and shared a post expressing her gratitude to her followers. “The Gala World Premier of #KadakSingh at @iffigoa was such an incredible honour. An afternoon of showing our film for the very first time to overwhelming love from the audiences. So special,” she captioned her post.

However, in the series of photos, the Dil Bechara actress poses with Pankaj Tripathi and many others present over there. For the special moment, she wore a white and neon saree with a plunging blouse. The golden masterpiece necklace elevates her charm, making it a perfect glam for the event.

Along with Sanjana Sanghi, the thriller film also features Pankaj Tripathi in the lead role and is directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury. The film is scheduled to release on 8th December 2023.

