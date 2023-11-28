Quirky Nari! Sanjana Sanghi gives an abstract flair to power-dressing [Photos]

Bollywood actress Sanjana Sanghi made heads turn as she stepped out in a stunning embroidered silk blazer, carrying a price tag of Rs 42,000. The beige-based blazer, adorned with multicolored abstract designs, showcased a perfect blend of elegance and style. Sanjana complemented her look with hoop golden earrings, sleek eyebrows, dewy eyes, and pink lips, exuding sheer glamour. Sharing the pictures on social media, she captioned the post with, “Moments so fine I’d freeze them in time.”

Sanjana Sanghi chose this exquisite ensemble for a special gathering with her “Kadak Singh” co-stars, including the versatile Pankaj Tripathi and talented Jaya Ahsan.

About Kadak Singh

“Kadak Singh” narrates the gripping story of AK Shrivastava, a Department of Financial Crimes officer, waking up in a hospital with retrograde amnesia. Set in contemporary Kolkata, the film unveils AK’s journey as he pieces together memories, revealing a massive financial scam that has gripped the nation. The intricate plot explores AK’s strained family relationships, particularly with his daughter Sakshi, shedding light on the complexities of his personal life. As the narrative unfolds, audiences are taken on a suspenseful journey, discovering the truth behind the Sunflower Chit Fund Scam and AK’s pursuit of justice. “Kadak Singh” promises to be a compelling tale of intrigue, unraveling the mysteries surrounding financial crimes and personal redemption.