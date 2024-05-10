Mouni Roy Embraces Vintage ‘Charulata’ Vibes in a Bengali Saree, Check Out Monochrome Photos!

Mouni Roy is a modern fashion queen, as proven by her latest style statements. The actress not only enchants audiences with her acting ability but also impresses them with her sense of fashion. She captures our hearts with each appearance while providing us with endless fashion inspiration. Today, the diva embraces the ‘Charulata’ character and flaunts her ada in monochrome pictures. Take a look below.

Mouni Roy’s ‘Charulata’ Look-

The diva shared some gorgeous pictures on Instagram wearing a Bengali-style saree on Instagram. This cotton saree with a black border printed saree and a pleated tucked end piece is a gorgeous work of art with us gasping and swooning. It also featured slightly ruched material that spelled “wonderful.” The saree is worn with a round neckline and puffed elastic-sleeved blouse.

Mouni’s Vintage Beauty Appearance-

The actress allowed her black, luscious hair to fall freely over her back and shoulders. They are styled into an effortlessly appealing and maintainable wavy hairstyle that fits her features well. She finished her look with makeup with volumizing mascara, black eyeliner, and kajal to produce well-defined eyes and matte lips. She also wore matching rings, bangles, necklaces, a bindi, and gold jhumkas to enhance the look without attracting attention. The actress flaunts her dazzling vintage beauty in the pictures in a monochrome look.

About Charulata Movie-

Charulata is a renowned Bengali film directed by Satyajit Ray, one of India’s most celebrated filmmakers. Released in 1964, the film is based on the novella “Nastanirh” by Rabindranath Tagore. The film beautifully explores themes of love, longing, and self-discovery against the backdrop of the Bengal Renaissance.

