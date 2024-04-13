Mouni Roy Flaunts Her Timeless Beauty In A Gold Ombré Saree, See Pics!

Mouni Roy is a modern fashion queen, evidenced by her most recent style statements. The actress not only enchants viewers with her acting abilities but also stuns us with her stylish sense. She grabs our hearts with each appearance while also providing us with plenty of fashion inspiration. Today, the diva appears ethereal in a gold ombré saree. Take a look below.

Mouni Roy’s Gold Ombré Saree Appearance-

She drew attention as she appeared in an amazing saree with a sumptuous and glossy fabric saree. This satin saree with a dark gold cut-dana border is a stunning piece of art that made us gasp and swoon. It also had a slightly ruched material that spelled everything wonderful. The well-pleated saree was combined with a complete sequin-embellished sleeveless blouse. The saree is from the Sawan Gandhi fashion label, costing Rs. 88,000.

Mouni’s Glamorous Appearance

The actress also let her black, gorgeous curls fall freely down her back and shoulders. They are arranged into an effortlessly attractive and manageable wavy hairstyle that complements her features nicely. She applied volumizing mascara, black eyeliner, and kajal to achieve well-defined eyes. A touch of blush, highlighter, and matte nude lipstick, completes her look. She also added a matching pair of rings, bangles, and gold chandbalis to improve the entire look without drawing attention away from it.

