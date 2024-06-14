Street Walk To Candid Clicks: Peek Into Mouni Roy’s Spain Adventures!

Mouni Roy, a passionate globetrotter, is currently exploring the breathtaking beauty of Spain. From tranquil natural landscapes to iconic city landmarks, her Instagram is a window into her adventurous and fun-filled travel experiences. Her recent holiday in Spain has set the internet abuzz with her captivating images. Let’s take a virtual tour of her Spanish escapade.

Mouni Roy’s Spain Trip Photos-

Unveiling her vacation look on Instagram, Mouni Roy stuns in a black sweetheart neckline bralette with strappy sleeves, flawlessly paired with a high-waisted flared floor-length skirt. Her straight hairstyle and minimal makeup, accentuated by pink matte lips, add a touch of elegance. Complementing her ensemble, the diva carries a beige big hand shoulder bag, sports a yellow wristwatch, and dons black shaded sunglasses. The photo captures her glamorous western style as she struts down the street.

She also shares candid photos with scenic views as she soaks in the sunshine. Additionally, she shares pictures of vibrant trees with multi-colored flowers. Lastly, she posts a portrait picture of herself wearing a beige hat and holding a book while enjoying her time in Ibiza town, Spain.

About Virgin Tree Movie

The Virgin Tree is a Bollywood horror comedy directed by Sidhaant Sachdev and produced by Sanjay Dutt under his Three Dimension Motion Pictures production house. The movie stars Sunny Singh, Mouni Roy, and Palak Tiwari in lead roles.

