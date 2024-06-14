Surbhi Jyoti’s Instagram Comments Praise Her Role As ‘Tara’ In The New Web Series Gunaah

Surbhi Jyoti is a stunning actress who has captivated audiences with her versatile acting skills. She is receiving praise on Instagram for her role as ‘Tara’ in the new web series Gunaah. Fans have been flocking to her latest Instagram comments section to express their admiration for her performance.

Surbhi Jyoti's Instagram Post-

In her Instagram post, Surbhi enjoys her fun time in Thailand, appearing in a cute Western dress. The outfit features a white color with a halter neckline, deep V-neckline, and sleeveless, bodycon cut-work hemline cotton mini dress, giving her an extra style element. She rounded off her look with a side-parted puffed messy bun with white side loose strands, no-makeup glow, and accessories.

Surbhi Jyoti’s outfit included black-shaded sunglasses, a silver ring, a wooden shoulder bag, and slippers. In the photos, the actress is seen laughing as she enjoys her trip to greenery, the blue sky, and the sea and explores nature views.

As soon as she posted pictures of herself on Instagram, she got praise for her role as “Tara” for her new Web series “Gunaah.” One fan wrote, “Seriously you’re briliant as Tara, SJ..you made us travel together with Tara and feel her every emotions and feel so proud as a fan whenever i see the positive reviews especially abt your performance. Lots of love to you, sunshine” another fan wrote, “Today I felt great watching Abhimanyu and Tara’s scenes. Both of your performances are very powerful”

Besides her acting, followers also praise Surbhi’s look and style. One commented, “Beautiful My tara,” and another wrote, “Loving Tara more day by day.”

About Gunaah Series-

Gunaah is a must-watch web series of gripping dramas and strong performances. Surbhi Jyoti’s role as Tara is a highlight, making the series a significant, impressive work in the series. The series is available on Disney+ Hotstar.