Television | Releases

The Star Parivaar Awards mark the celebration of happiness, love, and laughter with families and loved ones. Brace yourselves for the Star Parivaar Awards 2023, filled with glitz and glamour, on October 1 at 7 p.m. on Star Plus

Fans have been impatiently anticipating the arrival of the Star Parivaar Awards after a five-year absence ever since Star Plus announced it. Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod, Mohit Malik, Sayali Salunkhe, Vijayendra Kumeria, Avinash Mishra, Neha Solanki, and many other celebrities graced the spectacular and glittering event. The evening featured a variety of performances and activities from the Star Plus artists.

The channel recently dropped the first glittery glimpse of the Star Parivaar Awards 2023, where the audience will witness a sneak peak of the awards nights. Along with Rupali Ganguly, aka Anupama, having a dhamakedar entry on the bike, Anuj and Anupama’s romance, Savi’s action-packed performance, to Akshara and Abhimanyu’s aerial romantic dance number, the audience will also get an opportunity to embark on a laughter riot along with Harsh Limbachiya and Bharti Singh. The Star Parivaar Awards are going to be a treat for all the ardent fans of Star Plus shows, where all the artists of Star Plus will be under one roof spreading the magic of love and happiness.

The Star Parivaar Awards mark the celebration of happiness, love, and laughter with families and loved ones. Brace yourselves for the Star Parivaar Awards 2023, filled with glitz and glamour, on October 1 at 7 p.m. on Star Plus!