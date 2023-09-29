Savi Proposes Ishaan in a Unique Style On The Stage Of The Star Parivaar Awards!

Star Parivaar Awards is all set to come back on Star Plus after a five-year hiatus, and fans are eagerly excited for the same. The red carpet was an extravagant and glittery event and witnessed the presence of all Star Plus artists, from Rupali Ganguly, Pranali Rathod, and Sayali Salunkhe to Vijayendra Kumeria, Avinash Mishra, Neha Solanki, Bhavika Sharma, Shakti Arora, and many more.

The event marked varied performances and acts by the artists of the Star Plus shows. One of the major highlights of the event was Savi proposing Ishaan in the cutest way, giving us an aww moment. While Bhavika Sharma, aka Savi, performed on Tamma Tamma, Shakti Arora, aka Ishaan, and Sumit, aka Reeva, cheered for Savi and motivated her as it was the first time Savi was performing at the Star Parivaar Awards. Ishaan could not stop himself and was taken on stage on the shoulders like a hero’s entry, and Savi confessed her love for Ishaan in a unique way. We can surely say Savi and Ishaan are giving us major couple goals.

