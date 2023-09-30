Himanshu Soni joins the cast of Zee TV's Kyunki… Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai

Zee TV has recently launched a new fiction show called ‘Kyunki… Saas Maa, Bahu Beti Hoti Hai’, which is produced by Guroudev Bhalla Screens LLP. The show is set in Gujarat and revolves around the Rajgaur family, whose youngest bahu – Hetal, moves out with her husband after seeking her share in the family property. This unexpected move leaves Ambika, the eldest bahu, devastated as her top priority has always been to keep the family together. Ambika takes a drastic step to disprove her sister-in-law’s belief that ‘Saas kabhi maa, aur Bahu kabhi beti nahi ban sakti’. She adopts a baby who was left at their family orphanage’s doorstep and plans to raise her as a future bahu who will keep the family together. The story takes place amidst the vibrant Navratri celebration where the storm begins to brew within the Rajgaur family of Surat.

The show has an ensemble cast which includes the talented Navika Kotia and veteran actress Manasi Joshi Roy, both of whom have already connected with audiences in the first week. Joining them is actor Himanshu Soni as Kabeer, who will play a pivotal role in the show as Kesar’s friend. Kabeer is a charming individual with a talent for storytelling. He can be impulsive at times and tends to show off a bit. In order to support himself, he takes on various small jobs. However, Kabeer is a clever worker who excels at finding innovative solutions to even the most difficult problems. He firmly believes in taking advantage of opportunities as they present themselves.

On bagging this role, Himanshu said, “I am glad to be back on Zee TV with an exciting show like Kyunki… Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai. When I was offered this show, I got very excited about the concept and storyline and decided to immediately say yes to it. My character Kabeer is a little different from what I have played before, he is someone with a lot of swag and charm. He is not someone who will get stuck in situations because he is quick to find an innovative solution to any problem. Working with Manasi Ma’am and Navika is going to be a lot of fun because they both are very talented actors. I’m excited to see how the audience will respond to Kabeer; I hope they shower him with the same love and support as they’ve in the past to my characters.”

Well, while Himanshu is all set for his new journey, it will be interesting for the viewers to witness the drama Kabeer will bring into Kesar’s life.

