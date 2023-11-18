It is important to celebrate and acknowledge the positive qualities that men possess: Himanshu Soni on International Men’s Day

International Men’s Day is celebrated worldwide on 19 November. The day is significant in raising awareness around men’s health, throws light on their contributions and accomplishments, and also encourages them to set the right example for society. Here, we have actor Himanshu Soni talking about his thoughts on International Men’s Day.

Himanshu Soni is presently seen playing the lead in Zee TV’s Kyunki.. Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai. Himanshu is seen playing the role of Kabeer. The character is from Gujarat and Himanshu has adapted to a desi munda style approach. He has earlier been part of shows Buddha, Neeli Chhatri Wale, Agar Tum Na Hote on Zee TV.

Says Himanshu, “Today, on International Men’s Day, as an actor and a man, I believe it’s important to celebrate and acknowledge the positive qualities that men possess. Strength, resilience, and determination are just a few of the traits that make us who we are, just like vulnerability, compassion, care, and empathy, which are equally important qualities that should be embraced and nurtured in men, as much as in women.”

Talking about breaking stereotypes, the actor avers, “The least that can be done is not to label the emotions after genders. Let’s continue to break down stereotypes and expectations that are placed upon men, and create a world where everyone, regardless of gender, can be their authentic selves. May we lift each other up, and spread love and happiness around the world, Happy International Men’s Day to one and all.”