Lord Shiva is my guiding light for motivation: Himanshu Soni

Himanshu Soni, who essays the role of Kabir in Zee TV’s Kyunki…Maa Saas Bahu Beti Hoti Hai is an extremely religious person with a devotional touch. Being a Shiv Bhakt, the talented actor explains in detail about his celebrations for the day. The story touches upon its protagonist Ambika’s (Manasi Joshi Roy) endeavour of disproving a general notion that ‘Saas kabhi maa, aur Bahu kabhi beti nahi ban sakti’ through a landmark decision of adopting a girl child Kesar (Navika Kotia) but raising her as a bahu and not beti, who will keep the family together after growing up has kept the audience hooked to their television screens. Himanshu is seen playing the role of Kabir Yadav in the show.

Says Himanshu, “Shiva, embodying serenity and unwavering perseverance, is my guiding light for motivation. Acknowledged as the epitome of spiritual wisdom and a devoted believer in Mahadev’s energy, Shiva consistently embraces profound teachings.”

“Maha Shivratri, a deeply venerated festival, allows me to pay homage to Lord Shiva, reflecting on overcoming obstacles for success and spiritual growth. I start the day with meditation, connecting with Shiva’s divine energy, followed by family time, temple visits, and having delicacies. This spiritual day is a blend of joy, togetherness, and positive reflection, with heartfelt wishes for Lord Shiva’s divine blessings to guide us towards our goals with truth, purity, and spirituality. Om Namah Shivay.”

Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Shivratri.