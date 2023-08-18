ADVERTISEMENT
On India’s Got Talent, host Arjun Bijlani surprises Abujhmad Group with gifts sent by his son, Ayaan Bijlani

Host Arjun Bijlani, who has always been supportive of the contestants, motivating them to do their best, will be seen surprising Suresh (the youngest member of the group) with gifts sent by his son, Ayaan Bijlani. Furthermore, India's Got Talent team will also join in celebrating Suresh's birthday, making this day truly memorable for him.

18 Aug,2023 18:01:19
The wait is finally over as India’s Got Talent unveils its ‘TOP 14’ contestants this weekend. The show has been showcasing diverse Indian talent that has won the hearts of the Jury – Kirron Kher, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, and Badshah. And now, the show has found its top 14 contestants who will perform awe-inspiring acts, thereby proving they deserve to be in the ‘Talent Ka World Premiere’. From jaw-dropping performances to cutting-edge acts, the grand premiere episode of India’s Got Talent promises to be a ‘Blockbuster’!

But it was the Abujhmad Malkhamb group from Chhattisgarh that took the stage by storm in the audition round, leaving everybody in awe of their breathtaking performance. And this weekend, with an aim to keep this age-old art form alive, the group will give a contemporary twist to their act as they perform to the dynamic song ‘Jiyo Re Bahubali’. The traditional Malkhamb technique infused with modern choreography will surely create a mesmerizing spectacle that will leave the viewers amazed.

Impressed with the act, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, said, “Ek hota hai chaapamaar yudh, aur ek hota hain chaapamaar dance; this was exactly that. Your performance, with precise control, was mindblowing. The way you conveyed the story, I really felt happy. It felt as if you were telling your own story.”

Badshah too added, saying, “We have watched Malkhamb before, but this is a new way of performing this art, and each time, we are amazed by what you bring to the stage. The mind has its limit and every time we think about what will be better than this, you surprise us with your acts. The act you presented is in a way both dangerous and beautiful, leaving a significant impact. Everything is so synchronized. This act is solely based on willpower. Your performance is strong, and I often wonder what you would have achieved if you were provided with the right facilities and infrastructure as compared to what international athletes receive. My heart goes out to you. I don’t know who will win India’s Got Talent, but I know that you will touch hearts with your love, which is more important than any victory. It was a fantastic performance.”

Host Arjun Bijlani, who has always been supportive of the contestants, motivating them to do their best, will be seen surprising Suresh (the youngest member of the group) with gifts sent by his son, Ayaan Bijlani. Furthermore, India’s Got Talent team will also join in celebrating Suresh’s birthday, making this day truly memorable for him.

Tune in to the ‘Talent Ka World Premiere’ on India’s Got Talent, this Saturday & Sunday at 9:30 PM only on Sony Entertainment Television!

