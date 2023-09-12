Television | Releases

Sushant Singh has taken on a new appearance for the upcoming season of the TV show Savdhaan India.

Sushant Singh is a well-known name in the Indian television industry, thanks to his captivating presence and impressive acting skills that have won the hearts of millions of viewers. Recently, he has been in the limelight not only for his acting abilities but also for his eye-catching salt and pepper look in the promo of the latest season of “Savdhaan India” with the new theme titled “Criminal Decoded.” This has generated a lot of buzz, and people are eagerly waiting for the show to air.

“Savdhaan India” has been a well-known show on Indian television for years, famous for its gripping narratives and socially relevant stories. Sushant Singh, who has been the show’s host for a considerable time, has played a major role in its success. However, in the latest season, Sushant has undergone a transformation that has caught the attention of both his fans and the general audience.

The most noticeable change in Sushant Singh’s appearance is his salt-and-pepper beard and hair. This distinguished look exudes maturity and sophistication that perfectly complements the show’s serious and thought-provoking themes.

Commenting on his new look, the actor says, “Our show has been a constant presence and a dominant force in Indian television since 2012. The introduction of the salt and pepper look brings an extra dimension of authenticity and gravitas to my role as the host of the show. I am confident that our dedicated viewers, who have stood by us throughout these years, will appreciate not only my new appearance but also the upcoming season.”

Get ready for the captivating return of Savdhaan India: Criminal Decoded, exclusively on Star Bharat, starting from September 26th, Monday to Saturday at 10.30 pm.